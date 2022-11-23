Man convicted of robbing banks in Rockford, Belvidere

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A federal jury has convicted a Rockford man of robbing banks in Rockford and Belvidere last year.
28-year-old Demontrion Phillips robbed two Midland States Bank locations:
- On April 7, 2021, $5,930 was stolen from the location at 1700 North Alpine Road in Rockford
- On May 3, 2021, $4,408 was stolen from the location of 600 South State Street in Belvidere
After a four-day trial in federal court in Rockford, a jury on Thursday found Phillips guilty of both counts of bank robbery.
Phillips faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison and a total fine of up to $500,000, plus restitution.
U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston set the sentencing date for March 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.
Evidence at trial showed that Phillips entered the banks posing at a legitimate customer.
After he handed a deposit slip to the teller, Phillips announced a robbery and demanded money.
During the Belvidere robbery, Phillips threatened a teller by saying, "Don't make me come over the counter," after the teller refused to give Phillips as much money as he demanded.
Three days after the Rockford robbery, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Phillips's residence in Rockford and found $5,090 in cash hidden in a sock.
The cash included several bills that were identified by serial numbers as having been stolen from the banks during the two heists.
Phillips committed the robberies while on court-supervised release following a prior federal conviction for robbing two banks in Rockford in 2017.