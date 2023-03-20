Man charged with stealing Rockford funeral van arrested in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The man charged with stealing a funeral van from Collins and Stone Funeral home on January 21 has been arrested in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Deon Howard, 23, was arrested on Sunday, March 19 and charged with multiple weapon and stolen property charges along with a charge for failure to appear in court.

During the afternoon of Saturday, January 21, a van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home in Rockford was stolen from outside the business.

The deceased body of 47-year-old Curtis Brown was in the cargo area of the van.

On Sunday, January 22, Chicago Police Department found the can with no body inside in the 1400 block of East 87th Street.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Deon Howard, 23, Rockford

Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Abuse of a Corpse