Man arrested in Freeport after exchanging gunfire with SUV

FREEPORT (WREX) — On October 9 at 8:40 p.m., Freeport Police officers responded to a report of shots fired between a subject and an SUV on the 600 block of North Walnut Street.
Officers learned that an SUV had left the parking lot of Mary Hosmer Apartments and exchanged gunfire with a person standing next to the building.
Soon after the call, officers found a subject who had been standing next to the building during the exchange of gunfire.
The subject has been identified as 30-year-old Marcquette Verner of Rockford.
Verner was placed under arrest and charged with:
Possession of Firearm without Requisite FOID
Aggravated Unlawful use of Weapon with no FOID
Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon
Unlawful Possession of Weapon by felon with prior felony
Verner is being held in Stephenson County jail on $100,000 bond, 10% applies.
The Freeport Police Department is looking for information on the red SUV involved in the incident.
Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.
Tips to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers can also be submitted online or on the P-3 mobile app.
Tipsters to Stateline Area Crime Stoppers always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.
Stateline Area Crime Stoppers is the official Crime Stoppers organization of Freeport and Stephenson County.