Man arrested after Rockford Police find loaded handgun in car

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Saturday, September 9 around 2:00 a.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to reports of shorts fired in the 500 block of Locust Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw an adult man, later identified as George Barmore, next to a car parked on the side of the road.

During the course of their investigation, officers found a loaded handgun from inside the car.

Barmore was arrested, taken to the County Jail, and is now currently out on bond.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges: