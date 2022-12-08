Man arrested after attempting to rob, threaten an 81-year-old female in Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — A man was arrested in South Dakota and taken back to Illinois after an attempted armed robbery of an 81-year-old female.
On November 7 around 4:45 p.m., Freeport Police officers investigated an attempted armed robbery in the 2000 block of West Galena.
The 81-year-old female victim told authorities that a black man approached her demanding money and then threatened her life by saying that he had a weapon.
The female refused to give into demands and was able to get away from the suspect.
A warrant was then issued for the suspect, identified later as 36-year-old Issom Brown, on November 20 for the charges of Attempted Armed Robbery.
On November 22, Brown was arrested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and taken back to the Stephenson County Jail on December 7.
Brown is being held in jail on bond which is set at $100,000, 10% applies.