Man arrested after attempted bank robbery in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A man was arrested Tuesday after entering a credit union with a note demanding money.

On Tuesday, September 12 around 9:05 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of an attempted bank robbery in the area of North Church Street at the Rockford Municipal Employee Credit Union.

37-year-old Dion Dixon had come into the credit union and handed over a note demanding money.

He left the credit union after his demands was not met and went into the Associated Bank building nearby.

Dixon was arrested and taken to the County Jail.

Rockford Police investigated the incident and the case was referred to the United States' Attorney's Office for prosecution.