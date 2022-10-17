Man accused of killing his girlfriend pleads guilty to murder

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — On Wednesday, October 12, Rayshawn Smith pled guilty to First Degree Murder with a firearm enhancement for an incident that occurred in July 2022.

On July 23, 2022, Ashley Hardin was reported missing from her home by her child.

Ashley Hardin and her child smelled a strong odor of gasoline and went outside to investigate.

Ashley never returned home.

During an investigation, officers found that Ashley and Rayshawn Smith had been dating.

The defendant posted a video on Facebook saying, "People are going to wonder why I did what I did" and referred to Ashley in the video.

Officers found Ashley who was pronounced dead on scene and also found the defendant in his vehicle with evidence related to the crime.

Among other injuries, Ashley sustained two gunshot wounds.

The defendant open pled to the charge of First Degree Murder with a firearm enhancement.

First Degree Murder is punishable by twenty to sixty years in jail.

Due to the firearm enhancement, Smith faces an additional 25 years to natural life to any sentence received.