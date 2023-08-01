Mama Lisa’s grocery store could potentially end food insecurity challenges in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Food Insecurity is a challenge for some people who live in Rockford’s 11th ward. However, that could change with the potential opening of a new grocery store.
Mama Lisa grocery store is a family-owned business that could open its doors to the community throughout the week if they secure additional funding. Mama Lisa’s address is 1210 Broadway, in Rockford.
On Monday, City, County, and State officials spoke with the owner Calvin Holliman to discuss funding and grant options.
William Roberts lives a three-minute drive from Mama Lisa's. Roberts says more options would help a lot of people in his neighborhood.
"I hope they do get the money because we defiantly need it. It’s Ridiculous. It’s utterly ridiculous that we must go all the way out your way,” said Roberts.
Several people who live near Mama Lisa's say the next nearest traditional grocery store they use is Schnucks on Charles Street in Rockford. That's about a 40-minute walk for someone without personal transportation.
"We don't want to travel to Schnucks to get groceries. That is crazy. We should have more over here. I don't even know why they closed IGA in the first place, knowing that we need a grocery store over here,” said Roberts.
State Representative Maurice West was present in the meeting held on Monday. However, the representative could not provide any information about the grant or the amount of money the business could receive.
"Food security helps us in so many ways. This is a step forward and mainly for us. I am supportive to ensure that this community, the southeast side of Rockford, has access,” said Rep. West.
Owner Calvin Holliman won’t be commenting at this time.