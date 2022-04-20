Malta man killed in motorcycle crash Tuesday

MALTA (WREX) — A Malta man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the intersection of S. Malta Rd. and University Rd. just after 5 p.m. Tuesday for a crash involving a motorcycle.
Authorities say the motorcycle was traveling east on Malta Rd. when a car turned to go south on University Rd. and crashed into the motorcycle head-on.
The motorcyclist, identified Wednesday morning as 28-year-old Christian Elliot, of Malta, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital where he later died.
The driver of the car was not injured and cited for failing to yield turning left.
The crash is still under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the DeKalb County Coroner's Office.