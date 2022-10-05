 Skip to main content
Male sustains life-threatening injuries after Rockford shooting

  • Updated
ROCKFORD (WREX) — At 7:51 p.m., Rockford Police tweeted about a shooting on 12th Street and 5th/6th Avenue area.

A 31-year-old male suffering from life-threating injuries was transported to a local hospital.

Police are advising people to avoid this area right now as they conduct their investigation.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide more details as they become available. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com