Make A Wish Foundation invites dozens to walk in support of children with health challenges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Make-a-Wish Foundation raises money for Rockford children in need.
The Make-a-Wish Foundation hosted their annual walk raising awareness for their goal to grant "wishes" for children diagnosed with critical illnesses and health challenges.
People in Rockford came together to not only celebrate those "wishes" but the progress made by those children.
Volunteer Wish Granter Dave Costello says they will do everything possible to help support those families in need.
"Today's our annual walk. We've been doing it for a number of years here at Rock Valley College. It's a great opportunity for Wish families here locally to get together to celebrate... to kind of share their stories... [what] they've been through a shared experience," said Costello.
The goal of today's walks to not only spread awareness but to also help children in Rockford directly.
"Everything we raise her today will go back to support kids right here in Rockford and the Rockford area who need wishes," says parent Krystel Myers.
Myers says that the foundation gave her family hope again after finding her daughter Amelia suffers from a terminal brain disease.
"Her Girl Scout family's our family... so its just so nice to have the community of people rallying behind these children that these children that have had such terrible diagnoses,” said Myers.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation is currently having walks across the state to raise funding for those children in need.