Magpie, a local female-owned business

ROCKFORD — Celebrating Women's Month, MagPie is a female-owned restaurant and local business.
The restaurant has been open since 2015 however, they have faced several challenges over the years, including glossing their original building and the pandemic.
The owner of MagPie said they have just recently been able to see their full dream come true and shared how it feels to be a female in a male-dominated career.
"I'm just really happy that we are finally in a place where we get to do what we set out to do so long ago regardless of the obstacles," said Stephanie Caltgerone. "I think as a female-owned restaurant what I find is that I think my staff appreciates that because there's just not as many of us."