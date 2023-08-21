Madison Street redevelopment vote set to happen at City Council

ROCKFORD — 505 North Madison Street, or more commonly known as the Coke Building, will continue to be a possibility as it heads to a full council vote.

The Planning and Development Committee for the city approved the project on Monday, August 14th.

The space could be redeveloped into event and entertainment businesses as well as more parking, including a solar powered pavilion.

The redevelopment, costing $5 million, is set to be developed and funded by the Koch family, the founders of Prairie Street Brewing Company, which is across the street from this development.

Chad Tuneberg is the alderman of the 3rd ward, where this redevelopment is set to take place. Tuneberg, is excited to partner with the Koch family to get this entertainment venue up and running.

"This project being done by the Koch family has been transparent from the very beginning, with the city and they got us involved right at the get-go" Tuneberg said.

"This really is an inefficient way to do business in the city. It's just it's a win win."

Another Madison Street business, Smiley's Vintage, hopes the project is able to come to fruition, bringing more for the entire community.

"I think that'd be great just because downtown does have a lot of bars, there's a lot of stuff for older people. That's kind of why I opened is to give something more for the youth and then to have something like that would be even better for younger people and families," owner Ryan Smiley said.

Smiley's Vintage is overall excited about the future of the project.

"I mean I think it would be awesome obviously. It would just bring more people to downtown and just be another thing for people to walk to, ya know? Unfortunately, Rockford can be spread out so to have something just down the street from us that would bring in a lot of business you could just walk to that would be awesome," Smiley said.

This project could bring a $3.5 million overhaul and continue the development of Madison Street. In recent years other development for the area includes the Riverview Ice House and Prairie Street Brewing Company.