Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 99 to 104
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 expected with
locally higher values possible. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through early Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Madison Street redevelopment vote set to happen at City Council

  • Updated
  • 0
Potential Madison Street redevelopment to be discussed by Rockford Planning and Development Committee

ROCKFORD — 505 North Madison Street, or more commonly known as the Coke Building, will continue to be a possibility as it heads to a full council vote. 

The Planning and Development Committee for the city approved the project on Monday, August 14th. 

The space could be redeveloped into event and entertainment businesses as well as more parking, including a solar powered pavilion.

The redevelopment, costing $5 million, is set to be developed and funded by the Koch family, the founders of Prairie Street Brewing Company, which is across the street from this development.

Chad Tuneberg is the alderman of the 3rd ward, where this redevelopment is set to take place. Tuneberg, is excited to partner with the Koch family to get this entertainment venue up and running. 

"This project being done by the Koch family has been transparent from the very beginning, with the city and they got us involved right at the get-go" Tuneberg said. 

"This really is an inefficient way to do business in the city. It's just it's a win win."

Another Madison Street business, Smiley's Vintage, hopes the project is able to come to fruition, bringing more for the entire community. 

"I think that'd be great just because downtown does have a lot of bars, there's a lot of stuff for older people. That's kind of why I opened is to give something more for the youth and then to have something like that would be even better for younger people and families,"  owner Ryan Smiley said. 

Smiley's Vintage is overall excited about the future of the project. 

"I mean I think it would be awesome obviously. It would just bring more people to downtown and just be another thing for people to walk to, ya know? Unfortunately, Rockford can be spread out so to have something just down the street from us that would bring in a lot of business you could just walk to that would be awesome," Smiley said. 

This project could bring a $3.5 million overhaul and continue the development of Madison Street. In recent years other development for the area includes the Riverview Ice House and Prairie Street Brewing Company. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

