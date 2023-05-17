Machesney Parks' Village Clerk passes away after serving the community for decades

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. – It is with great sadness that the Village of Machesney Park announces the death of Village Clerk Robbin Snodgrass, who passed away on May 16, 2023, following a brief illness.
Snodgrass is remembered for her decades-long commitment to public service. Prior to serving as Village Clerk, Snodgrass served two terms as a Village Trustee in District 1 from 2005-2009 and 2013-2017.
In her duties as Village Clerk, Snodgrass was committed to excellence and professional development as an active member of the Northwestern Illinois Municipal Clerk's Association (NIMCA) where she served as Vice President.
“Robbin's passing is a tremendous loss for the Village of Machesney Park. During this time of mourning, we honor Robbin for her unwavering dedication to our community,” said Mayor Steve Johnson.
Before her time as an elected official, Snodgrass championed community service working for Rock Valley College and the Rockford Rescue Mission.
Snodgrass was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother leaving behind her husband, two children, and two grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 in Sunset Funeral Home, 8801 N. Alpine Road, Machesney Park, with a visitation from 1:00 PM until time of service. Private inurnment in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Robbin's name to the Rockford Rescue Mission.