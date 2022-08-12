Machesney Park to add Bird scooters next week as they leave Freeport

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — A Stateline community is adding a new mode of transportation for its residents as another local city gets rid of them.
Machesney Park told 13 News Friday that they are entering an agreement with Bird to bring shared e-scooters to the village, beginning August 15.
Village officials say Bird offers several features and benefits to local riders, including discounts for low-income riders, nonprofit organizations, veterans, and seniors.
Bird also says they are offering free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. To get in on the deal, you can email a copy of your medical ID card, name, and phone number to together@bird.co.
Mayor Steve Johnson says the new scooters provide an eco-friendly way of getting around.
"Machesney Park is joining a global community of more than 350 cities who have chosen to offer residents and visitors a new, environmentally friendly way to explore their area," Johnson says. "We hope everyone enjoys their rides."
The Bird scooters flying into Machesney Park come as they fly out of Freeport after city officials decided to end their contract with the company, less than a year after it was approved.
Freeport city council blamed complaints from community members, mainly focused on the scooters' safety and where they were being left by riders.
To use the scooters, riders will have to download Bird's app to rent them out.