...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Friday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Machesney Park to add Bird scooters next week as they leave Freeport

Bird scooters

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — A Stateline community is adding a new mode of transportation for its residents as another local city gets rid of them.

Machesney Park told 13 News Friday that they are entering an agreement with Bird to bring shared e-scooters to the village, beginning August 15.

Village officials say Bird offers several features and benefits to local riders, including discounts for low-income riders, nonprofit organizations, veterans, and seniors.

Bird also says they are offering free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. To get in on the deal, you can email a copy of your medical ID card, name, and phone number to together@bird.co.

Mayor Steve Johnson says the new scooters provide an eco-friendly way of getting around.

"Machesney Park is joining a global community of more than 350 cities who have chosen to offer residents and visitors a new, environmentally friendly way to explore their area," Johnson says. "We hope everyone enjoys their rides."

The Bird scooters flying into Machesney Park come as they fly out of Freeport after city officials decided to end their contract with the company, less than a year after it was approved.

Freeport city council blamed complaints from community members, mainly focused on the scooters' safety and where they were being left by riders.

To use the scooters, riders will have to download Bird's app to rent them out.

