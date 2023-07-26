Machesney Park residents experience significant storm damage following Wednesday morning's severe weather

MACHESNEY PARK — Severe weather swept through areas of Machesney Park early Wednesday morning, leaving many people facing damage to their homes and power outages during one of the hottest weeks of the year so far.
One neighborhood on Elkhorn Street saw a significant amount of damage, leaving residents worried about the safety or both them and their community.
Resident, Allen Welciek, lives just a few minutes from the street and said he had to rush over to help out family when he saw just how severe they were coming in.
"Storms came pretty quick. It was a surprise. A lot of thunder. No hail this time which is really good. but the wind was terrible, almost like a straight wind coming thru so I rushed over here," Welciek said. "My son was not home so I wanted to make sure his house was okay."
Resident, Bea Lincoln, shared what she experienced early Wednesday morning as a result of those storms.
"I was sitting working on some things in my room and all the sudden it started up raining and I didn't really notice that it was all that bad. It just seemed like it was a normal rain," Lincoln said.
And with this year bringing its fair share of severe weather to the area, resident Michael Miller, is frustrated with the repercussions it continues to bring.
"I'm getting tired of it and it seems like every other year the power will go out and usually when it goes out it's out for two or three days," Miller said.
And based on historical precedence, Wednesday's storms came as a complete shock to Lincoln.
"The last storm that we had when we got all that hail and everything I had water in the basement but this time I didn't have any of that," Lincoln said. "That's why I didn't think it was quite as bad of a storm as it was because we had it so bad the last time and I had tons of hail that hit my car last time so I thought, oh no, here we go again."
Miller also experiences many health conditions, leaving him worried about the heat should they be waiting for power to be restored.
"I've got insulin I need to keep cool. If it's not on at night, I sleep with a CPAP machine," Miller said. "And I had a kidney transplant last year."
