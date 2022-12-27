Machesney Park prepares precautionary sandbags for river flooding

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Rock River levels are being closely monitored by several in the Stateline as the temperature outside warms. Due to the recent record snowfall, the possibility of flooding exists.
The Village of Machesney Park is preparing sandbags which will be available to residents along the river.
Flood stage at the Latham gauge on Ralston Road is 8.37 feet as of 1:30 p.m. on December 27. According to the National Weather Service, levels will fall throughout the week.
There is a limited risk of structural damage and a limited number of sandbags available. They can be picked up near the tennis courts at Schoonmaker Park (10893 Ventura Blvd, Machesney Park, IL 61115).
Further updates will be posted to the Village’s website.