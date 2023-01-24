Machesney Park man charged with public indecency after exposing himself at a Target store

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 25-year-old Machesney Park man has been arrested for public indecency after exposing himself at a Target store.
On Friday, December 30, the Rockford Police was called to investigate a report of an adult male exposing himself at a Target retail store located at 6560 East State Street.
The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit carried out a follow-up investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 25-year-old Machesney Park resident Colin Hobson.
A warrant was obtained for Hobson's arrest.
On Wednesday, January 18, Hobson was arrested in Machesney Park and taken to the County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney authorized the following charge:
Colin Hobson, 25, Machesney Park
Public Indecency