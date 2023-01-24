 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Slippery travel due to falling snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions during the Wednesday
morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Machesney Park man charged with public indecency after exposing himself at a Target store

  • 0
RPD records slight decrease in domestic violence, advocates concerned for pandemic’s impact

Generic photo of police lights

 By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 25-year-old Machesney Park man has been arrested for public indecency after exposing himself at a Target store.

On Friday, December 30, the Rockford Police was called to investigate a report of an adult male exposing himself at a Target retail store located at 6560 East State Street.

The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit carried out a follow-up investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 25-year-old Machesney Park resident Colin Hobson.

A warrant was obtained for Hobson's arrest.

On Wednesday, January 18, Hobson was arrested in Machesney Park and taken to the County Jail. 

The Winnebago County State's Attorney authorized the following charge:

Colin Hobson, 25, Machesney Park

Public Indecency