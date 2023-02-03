 Skip to main content
Machesney Park man charged with drug induced homicide after woman died in October 2022

  • Updated
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD — A 31-year-old man from Machesney Park has been charged with drug-induced homicide after a woman died from adverse effects of Fentanyl.

On October 16, 2022, Rockford Police officers responded to reports of a dead woman in a house on the 1100 block of 13th Street.

The Rockford Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit continued to investigate the incident and was told that the woman, 39-year-old Tonya Marrufo, died from adverse effects of Fentanyl.

A warrant was obtained for the arrest of 31-year-old Kyle Pavia on Monday, January 30.

Pavia was arrested on Wednesday, February 1 and taken to the County Jail.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Kyle Pavia, 31, Machesney Park

Drug-Induced Homicide

Possession With Intent To Deliver Fentanyl

