Machesney Park man charged with drug induced homicide after woman died in October 2022

ROCKFORD — A 31-year-old man from Machesney Park has been charged with drug-induced homicide after a woman died from adverse effects of Fentanyl.
On October 16, 2022, Rockford Police officers responded to reports of a dead woman in a house on the 1100 block of 13th Street.
The Rockford Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit continued to investigate the incident and was told that the woman, 39-year-old Tonya Marrufo, died from adverse effects of Fentanyl.
A warrant was obtained for the arrest of 31-year-old Kyle Pavia on Monday, January 30.
Pavia was arrested on Wednesday, February 1 and taken to the County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Kyle Pavia, 31, Machesney Park
Drug-Induced Homicide
Possession With Intent To Deliver Fentanyl