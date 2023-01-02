Machesney Park issues traffic advisory around firefighter memorial procession route

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The North Park Fire Protection District announces a traffic advisory for citizens trying to navigate on or around a fallen firefighter's memorial service procession route.
On January 3, a funeral procession will take Firefighter Brian Rehnberg's body past the fire station where he served and on to the Fitzgerald Funeral home in South Mulford.
From about 1:45 to 2:00 p.m, the procession will depart from the Indoor Sports Center on Riverside and go west on Riverside to Alpine.
The procession will then go south on Alpine, passing Firefighter Rehnberg's assigned station and then turn east on to Spring Creek.
Then the motorcade will go on to Mulford Road, where it will turn south and go towards the Fitzgerald funeral home.
If the procession is on your route, please expect some traffic delays due to the size of the motorcade and the route planned.
The public is welcomed and encouraged to pay their respects along the route if they wish.