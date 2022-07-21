LZ Peace Memorial's new addition on the way

ROCKFORD — The LZ Peace Memorial at the Midway Village Museum has a new addition on the way.
The memorial founded by the Vietnam Veterans Honor Society is in honor of veterans who served for our country in war and in peace.
They also have dedications to those from Winnebago County who were either injured or died in Vietnam.
A new Purple Heart addition will be added to honor those who have received this military medal.
The monument will be recognized nationally and is expected to be completed within the next few months.
"When it's finished it will be placed on the National Purple Heart Registry so that individuals that are interested in history and the Purple Heart can actually tour around to different areas and see the different monuments, so it'll be pretty special," said Chuck Larson, member of Vietnam Veterans Honor Society.
The society will host a dedication ceremony on August 7, 2022 but the monument will not be completed yet at that time.
The LZ Peace Memorial is at Midway Village Museum at 6799 Guilford Rd, Rockford, IL.