Luke Tassoni in first offseason as Harlem Head Boys Basketball Coach

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The East Summer League always gives teams a chance to see where they're at during the offseason. It's also a chance for first year head coaches like Luke Tassoni to get some head coaching reps under his belt.
Tassoni took over for Mike Winters in the offseason, he'll lead a team that finished fifth place in the NIC-10 last year. While this is his first year as Head Coach, Tassoni has spent a lot of time with Harlem basketball — the years of coaching at different levels has him set up well as the next Head Coach.
"I'm now seeing all of our kids growing up from the third, fourth, fifth and sixth grade level," Tassoni said. "Even little siblings that are coming up now to play in high school for us. It's a lot of fun. I feel like most of what I know and coaching has been catered to the Harlem district and the Harlem kids. The fit was right and the timing was really good."