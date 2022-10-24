Low voter turnout could affect election results in Rockford, Winnebago County

ROCKFORD (WREX) — According to the League of Women Voters, only 17.52% of Rockford's registered voters participated in the June primary election.
Low voter turnout in June is now raising concerns about the amount of people locally participating in gubernatorial elections.
Leaders from the Rockford League of Women's Voters say that very few residents who are registered voters actually participated in the primaries.
"[In] Winnebago County, [only] 22.3% of registered voters voted. The city of Rockford spirited out of Winnebago County [where] a whopping 17.52% of registered voters voted,” said Carol Davies, Service Committee Chair of the League of Women’s Voters.
Davies says they have found that registered voters could be more reluctant to vote because of not wanting to subscribe to a specific government party.
"If you claim a party, does that mean you are affiliated with that party and [are] somehow supposed to always vote that way? There are a lot of people... who split tickets [and] will vote for the candidate and not the party."
In an attempt to give voters greater access to voting, the Rockford Board of Elections opened an off-site testing location at Emmanuel Episcopal Church located at 412 North Church Street.
According to Stacey Bixby, Executive Director of the Rockford Board of Elections, 2,100 people have come in person for early voting in addition to over 4,000 people sending mail-in ballots.
"I actually was expecting more in the 2020 election. We had probably double... [but] people vote in presidential elections a lot more than they do in our consolidated elections or in our general elections," said Bixby.
The Gubernatorial Election Day is set for November 8th.
According to Bixby, if you have not yet registered to vote and have lived at your current address for more than 30 days, you can come in person to register and vote on the same day.