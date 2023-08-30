Low literacy rates send Winnebago County into strategy mode

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — Latest numbers from the Illinois State Board of Education show that the child literacy rate in Winnebago County is ‘alarmingly’ low. With the percentage sitting at 32 percent, highlighting that only 32 percent of students can at least read at a third grade level or more.

Organizations and districts are aiming to combat the issue with unique intervention. United Way of Rock River Valley is taking part in their ‘Literacy Project’, working with parents and districts directly. In this, they are partnering with multiple organizations to aim at bringing the child literacy rate from 32 percent to 75 percent by 2034.

“Some literacy problems can be generational, it's not always a school district's fault,” the Director of Community Impact for United Way of Rock River Valley, Cornell Bondurant said.

“We want to focus on where the root cause of those issues are and what we're seeing is that some of it does stem from the home…how can we empower parents and families to better prepare kids in terms of their literacy before they get to school?”

United Way has direct affiliations with RPS 205 and Harlem School District to improve literacy levels, including continuing their IRead program, where volunteers enter classes to meet with students and provide books for students to take home.

“By not having these initiatives in place, our community at large, and all of Winnebago County is going to remain stagnant,” Bondurant said.

Another initiative is the Home Visitor Program, where family support specialists will visit families weekly in their homes and read with students, and give parents of students the extra support they need for their child to succeed. Also a part of the Home Visitor Program is the addition of other educational materials, with the students receiving a brand new book each month to read on their own.

Erin Anderson, the principal for Parker Center Early Childhood Education with Harlem School District, encourages parents of younger children to incorporate reading, phonics, and comprehension in everyday life.

“Having those conversations and alking with your child, even when you're at the grocery store,” Anderson said.

“Talking about what foods you're picking up and really narrating what you're doing for even our youngest learners, because then they are getting some of that vocabulary that does build comprehension skills.”

Recently opening more than 300 seats in pre-school at Harlem School District, Anderson believes that with these partnerships in place, the child literacy rate in Winnebago County will only continue to grow.

“Parents are our kids' first teachers, and they are incredibly important,” Anderson said.

“Family Support Specialists is there to support the parent as they kind of embark on their parenting journey.”

On September 7th, United Way of Rock River Valley will announce new initiatives and partnerships with other organizations for this cause.

You can visit the United Way website, or the Harlem school district website for more information.