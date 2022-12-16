Loves Park Woman Appears on 25 Words or Less

LOVES PARK (WREX) - A Stateline woman appearing on a national gameshow Thursday, after first discovering it with her mother during the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Heidi Gee of Loves Park was featured on the show 25 Words or Less as the super fan for Thursday's episode.
Contestants battled against each other for the opportunity to win a cash prize of $1,000.
Gee's first television appearance was a memorable one and now that the episode has aired, she's glad to be able to share the moment with family and friends.
Heidi shared with 13 WREX it was very difficult to keep her lips sealed and hide the outcome of the episode.
Heidi says her co-workers held a surprise watch party for her and she looks forward to continuing to watch the show with her mom.