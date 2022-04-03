Loves Park to consider restricting amount, distance between marijuana dispensaries

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Loves Park will be considering restricting the number of stores that can sell cannabis in the city.
Two ordinances will be considered by the Loves Park City Council Monday to regulate the number of marijuana dispensaries in the city and how close the businesses can be to each other.
If each item passes, the city would allow only two dispensaries to operate with a commercial cannabis license and they would have to be separated by at least 1.5 miles.
The Happy Cannabis Company is the only marijuana dispensary in Loves Park, located on N. Bell School Rd. just north of E. Riverside Blvd.
Both items are in their first reading at Monday's city council meeting, but could be passed if the council votes to suspend the rules.
If the council does not vote to suspend, the ordinances could be passed as early as April 11.
You can read the entire city council meeting agenda packet here.