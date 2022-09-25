Loves Park to consider renaming part of roadway in honor of Jody Deery

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A local roadway might soon see a new name as a community seeks to honor a trailblazing figure.
The Loves Park City Council, in this week's meeting, will consider renaming a section of Forest Hills Rd. in honor of Jody Deery, the former owner of the Rockford Speedway.
If approved, Jody Deery Way would be an honorary name for Forest Hills Rd. between Harlem Rd. and Illinois Rt. 173, right in front of the race track.
Deery, who owned the Rockford Speedway since 1959, died in June at the age of 97. She retired from daily activities at the Speedway in August of 2020, but was still a regular at the track.
The resolution will be brought to the council at Monday's meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. The agenda and full packet for Monday's meeting can be found on their website.