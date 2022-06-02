Loves Park shooting incident at Shorewood Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A vehicle was struck by gunfire at Shorewood Park on Wednesday night according to a statement from the Rockford Park District.
Immediately following the Loves Park Ski Broncs performance the Rockford Park District Police responded to an unoccupied vehicle being struck by gunfire.
There were no injuries.
The Rockford Park District released the following statement:
"Providing a safe and secure environment at parks, events, buildings, and facilities is a top priority for the Rockford Park District. On Wednesday night, Rockford Park District Police responded to a vehicle being struck by gunfire at Shorewood Park immediately following the Loves Park Ski Broncs performance. The car was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured. Rockford Park District Police are continuing to investigate and interview witnesses but believe this was a targeted and isolated incident."
The Rockford Park District Police are investigating and interviewing witnesses but believe this was a targeted and isolated incident, according to a news release.
13 WREX reached out to Loves Park Chief of Police Mike McCammond about the incident, who responded via email:
"We did respond to a shooting incident at Shorewood Park, but the Rockford Park District Police handled the call and subsequent investigation. I do not have any additional information to provide, as we were not involved beyond an initial response."
Shorewood Park was awarded about $800,000 in January to make improvements to Shorewood's shoreline which sits along the Rock River.