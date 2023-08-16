Loves Park not-for-profit organization Milestone celebrates 50 years with time capsule

LOVES PARK, Ill. — On Wednesday morning, Milestone staff, residents, and area lawmakers gathered to celebrate the work and 50-year history of Milestone.

Milestone was founded in 1973 with the mission of: “Everyone has the right to be treated with respect, to participate in community life, to develop and exercise personal competence, to have family and friend, and to make decisions in their lives.”

The time capsule will be buried at the McFarland location, 4060 McFarland Road, and be opened in 2073.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara was at the event, describing a "challenge coin" that will be put into the time capsule.

"...On that challenge coin, it reads a couple of things. One, it says the city of Rockford and this was designed by a Rockford employee, and highlight some of the things that make our community a wonderful place. If it's the aerospace industry, if it's a sock monkey, if it's Rick Nielsen's guitar, it's all on this challenge coin," said Mayor McNamara.

"...When you look at the amazing work that Milestone has done in our community, [and] continues to do... I know we'll continue to do it for the next 50 years. [The coin] touches on four key words: respect, opportunity, commitment, and knowledge and the respect and the opportunities that Milestone has provided so many in our community is absolutely phenomenal... I thought this was fitting, and we at the city provide these challenge coins to individuals and organizations who go above and beyond."

According to their website, the organization currently serves 275 individuals.