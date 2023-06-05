Loves Park neighbors and businesses react to weekend carnival shooting

LOVES PARK — A carnival held in the Rockford Speedway parking lot was cut short Saturday night following a shooting.
One person is recovering from injuries after what police say was a targeted incident. Five people were arrested in connection with the shooting.
There is a neighborhood located just a few minutes away from the Rockford Speedway, where one neighbor gave 13 WREX a glimpse in what he and his family experienced Saturday night as the incident was occurring.
"Seen a bunch of cop cars just showing up. I wasn't sure what was going on but I guess my wife had seen a Rockford scanner I think it was where they said there was a shooting," said neighbor, Luis Resendiz. "I was surprised because I didn't expect it to you know, for something like that to happen here."
Despite this incident, the neighborhood believes sticking together will continue to help with the safety of their area.
"A lot of our neighbors watch for each other. I do hope, ya know, like i said, hopefully this neighborhood doesn't get, ya know, bad because yeah, there's been some crime but not as bad. I believe it's more because we as a neighborhood stay together and we communicate," Resendiz said.
The Rockford Speedway is located just a few minutes away from the Speedway Auto Mall. One employee there said his drive home from work Saturday evening was impacted by the incident.
"As I proceeded East down Cherry Valley Road, there was at least five squads, an ambulance, a firetruck. It was just obviously everybody was converging on what was going on," David Townsend said.
13 WREX has reached out to both the city of Loves Park and the Loves Park Police Department for more information but have yet to hear back. We have been told the city is waiting for the State's Attorney's Office before a news release is sent out. A press conference and 13 WREX interview with the Loves Park mayor were both scheduled and cancelled for Monday.
13 WREX will keep you updated on the latest.