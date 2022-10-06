Loves Park native details devastation in Florida

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Loves Park native Carson Racich evacuated Ft. Myers the day before Hurricane Ian hit last week. She's hanging out in Miami until she can return to Florida Gulf Coast University, where she's going through the school's golf management program. Her apartment on campus stood up through the hurricane, but her family's timeshare, where she vacationed every summer of her life, was destroyed.
Racich describes what she saw when she went back after the storm passed.
"When I walked up to our property. I didn't recognize it at all. The entire office was completely gone. The walkway that goes over into the parking lot, just absolutely gone. All the insides of the rooms gutted. There was furniture in the pools. Different types of debris in the buildings. Half of one of the buildings was collapsed into the bottom floor rooms. It was hard to see. It didn't look like where I made memories for the last 23 years or where my parents grew up either. It was hard.
"One of the hardest things for me, when I was walking around, we lost my grandma in May to pancreatic cancer. We spread her ashes at one of the trees. That was the only thing that was standing. That was hard. I lost it. I was bawling.
"So to be able to see that was still there, it's that she's still a part of us and still with us. If that tree was gone I don't know how I would have reacted.
"I'm thankful that I do have something to go back to and that I'll have clothes and my own bed to go home to, unlike people who lost everything. I'm not taking anything for granted anymore.
"It's heartbreaking. The pictures don't do anything justice or the video you see on the news. If you see it in person, it's like wow. It's hard to think when I go back over there on Saturday that the beaches we go to on the weekends or the golf courses we go play or some restaurants that we love going to, it's not going to be the same."