Loves Park names Mike McCammond as Acting Police Chief, new alderman also appointed

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Loves Park Police Department officially has a new chief.
City Council approved Mayor Greg Jury's appointment of Deputy Chief Michael McCammond to stand as Acting Police Chief Monday night. This as Chief Chuck Lynde is on administrative leave due to medical reasons.
City Council voted unanimously. A few aldermen, including Third Ward Alderman Doug Allton, say McCammond's leadership and problem solving skills made it a natural and easy decision.
Mayor Jury expects a smooth transition as McCcammond has served on the force for more than 20 years, including eight as deputy chief.
"I hope to bring my 22 years of experience to the leadership role. We have an amazing group of men and women that work at the police department. The department is them; all I will be is another resource for them to do their job better and facilitate whatever they need to do that," explained McCammond when asked what he will bring to the table in this new role.
Allton also served on the Loves Park Police Department and remembers McCammond as being approachable. He hopes McCammond will carry on many strides Chief Lynde has already put in motion.
"The last couple of years have been tough for law enforcement through civil unrest and police reform and things like that," said McCammond. "We have been big studiers getting ahead of the game, making our own policy changes that needed to be made. So I think we will be fine going forward.
That's not the only new appointment Monday night. Michael Owens will replace Alderwoman Nancy Warden as Fourth Ward Alderman.
Warden resigned from the position after seven years of service. The change goes into effect Thursday.
City Council also approved two areas as business TIF districts. The first is off of McFarland Road near Riverside. The second is on Illinois 173 near the Rockford Speedway. The city believes the separate tax district will attract commercial development.