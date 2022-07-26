Loves Park man arrested for multiple sex crimes against a minor

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Saturday, July 2, Rockford Police were contacted to investigate a report of an adult male having inappropriate contact with a minor over the internet.
The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit investigated the incident and identified the adult male suspect as 36-year-old Brandon Green.
The victim and suspect knew each other previously.
A warrant was obtained for Green's arrest on Monday, July 25.
After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office issued the following charges against Green:
Brandon Green, 36, Loves Park
Solicitation of Child Pornography
Indecent Solicitation of a Child
Grooming
If you have any information regarding this incident or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.