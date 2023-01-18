Loves Park man arrested after stabbing incident

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A 31-year-old Loves Park man has been arrested after a stabbing incident on Monday in Machesney Park home.
On Monday, January 16 around 3:30 p.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a stabbing victim at a residence in the 300 block of Old Harlem Road in Machesney Park.
Once deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Deputies learned that the stabbing took place in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue at another house.
During the investigation, it was learned that the stabbing was a result of a domestic-related incident.
The woman was taken to a local hospital where she is currently in stable condition.
Later that night, 31-year-old Loves Park resident Michael Keen was arrested.
Keen is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail on the following charges:
Michael Keen, 31, Loves Park
Attempted First Degree Murder
Aggravated Domestic Battery
Aggravated Battery