LOVES PARK, Ill. — Today at 9:06 a.m., the Loves Park Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming out of a home's roof.

Officials tell 13 WREX that a neighbor called about the smoke, which turned out to be from a rooftop exhaust fan that had burnt out.

The home was one of the buildings on the 4 Rivers Sanitation Authority property, located near Forest Grove Street and Snow Avenue.

This is a developing story. More details will be shared as they become available.