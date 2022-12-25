 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate. The river is expected to
hold nearly steady at a crest of 8.9 feet through Wednesday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Loves Park firefighter says he's honored to serve even on Christmas Day

  • Updated
LOVES PARK FIRE

LOVES PARK (WREX)— Loves Park firefighter reflects on working during the holidays and why he is honored to do so.

Christmas is here and a lot of people are enjoying the holiday weekend with family. However, it's important to remember that many of our first responders are still working to keep the Stateline community safe. 

Loves Park Firefighter and Paramedic Lukas Puckhaber says even though he spends the day working hes proud to do so along his over service men and women. 

"It's still kind of unfortunate that we have to be away from home but fortunately we get to spend it together at the station," said Puckhaber. 

Puckhaber continues to say that he loves his job and that he wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. So much so that he values the work that each and every first responder put in every day.  

"It's not a job that you can kind of fall into I guess it's not something you'll sign up for and be on the streets the next day it takes a lot of learning to be able to operate as a firefighter as an EMT or paramedic or police officer or whatever it maybe, "said Puckhaber.  