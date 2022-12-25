Loves Park firefighter says he's honored to serve even on Christmas Day

LOVES PARK (WREX)— Loves Park firefighter reflects on working during the holidays and why he is honored to do so.
Christmas is here and a lot of people are enjoying the holiday weekend with family. However, it's important to remember that many of our first responders are still working to keep the Stateline community safe.
Loves Park Firefighter and Paramedic Lukas Puckhaber says even though he spends the day working he’s proud to do so along his over service men and women.
"It's still kind of unfortunate that we have to be away from home but fortunately we get to spend it together at the station," said Puckhaber.
Puckhaber continues to say that he loves his job and that he wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. So much so that he values the work that each and every first responder put in every day.
"It's not a job that you can kind of fall into I guess it's not something you'll sign up for and be on the streets the next day it takes a lot of learning to be able to operate as a firefighter as an EMT or paramedic or police officer or whatever it maybe, "said Puckhaber.