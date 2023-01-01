Loves Park Fire Department sees change of leadership to begin new year

LOVES PARK (WREX) — As the Stateline moves on from 2022 to 2023, a local fire department says goodbye to their chief and welcomes one of their own to the post.
At Tuesday's Loves Park City Council meeting, James Hart will be sworn in as the next Chief of the Loves Park Fire Department.
Hart is a Deputy Chief with Loves Park Fire, serving in the city's fire department since 2018. Hart has also served as a paramedic in Rockford and in Colorado.
Hart succeeds Jerry Wiltfang, who has served as Loves Park Fire Chief since 2018.
At the Dec. 19 meeting, city council members approved a resolution for Wiltfang to serve as a part-time assistant to Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury, taking the new role of Director of Emergency Operations.
City officials credit Wiltfang as a major part of expanding the role of the Loves Park Fire Department, growing from a volunteer department to having 24/7 response teams.
Under Wiltfang, the department has also gotten newer equipment and opened a new fire station, transforming a former body shop to allow for better response times for more people in the city.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Loves Park City Hall, located at 100 Heart Blvd. The full agenda for Tuesday's meeting can be found here.