Loves Park Fire Department opens new station they say will improve response times

Loves Park new fire station

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Loves Park Fire Department officials have announced the opening of a new, long-awaited station.

The department announced their new location, at 5180 Rock Valley Parkway on the east side of the city, was opening on Wednesday.

The new station was a former auto body shop, remodeled to fit the needs of the Fire Department.

Loves Park fire station interior

The large doors at the new station will make moving in easy for the Loves Park Fire Department

"This location will give the Department a much-needed presence on the East side of Loves Park," Loves Park Fire Chief Jerry Wiltfang says. "It will cut our response time in this area by one-third."

Back in February, 13 WREX reported that the Loves Park City Council approved the $1.5 million project. All funding was through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Fire officials say the station will also house an ambulance and a Quint, a truck which combines capabilities of a ladder truck and an engine.

The City of Loves Park will continue to operate the station on Windsor Rd. Officials say the Grand Ave. station, the original City Hall built in 1947, will close as a fire station and be used by the city's Public Works Department.

Loves Park map

The blue area is Loves Park. Red dots to the left show the two current fire stations. Green dot to the right shows the new fire station location.

Loves Park city officials will hold a building dedication and open house on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. and will host the public for cake and coffee until 11 a.m.

