Loves Park community supports 15 year old girls battle with cancer

LOVES PARK — The Forest City Toxic Softball Team is raising funding for teammates' cancer treatments.
15-year-old Rayven Forbes, a member of the Toxic Softball Team was diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma cancer last year.
Rayven’s family and members of the team organized a fundraiser at Rascals Bar and Grill for a fundraiser to go towards her treatments.
After, not being able to interact with people because of her condition Rayven was overjoyed to see so many people in one room.
“I missed them you know, I couldn't go see them because of being scared of getting sick and stuff so just to have so many people show up is awesome,” said Rayven Forbes.
Anaplastic large-cell lymphoma cancer is rare and not usually found in children.
Rayven had a relapse at the beginning of the year, however, her treatment has overall been improving.
"She's not losing her hair, she's not getting sick and going through the stuff that she had in that original chemo,” Dwayne Forbes, Rayvens Farther.
Emma Segalla, one of Rayven's many teammates working at the fundraiser says they are happy to join Rayven in the fight against cancer both on and off the field.
"Everyone now has a thing in common and it's all of us are pushing for Rayevn all of us get on the field for Rayven,” said Segalla.
The Forbes family would like to thank everyone who attended and helped put together the surprise fundraiser.