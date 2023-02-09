Loves Park and Rockford's east side see an increase in coyotes

ROCKFORD — Loves Park and Rockford East Side residents are reporting more coyotes in the areas on their Neighbors webpage. Some of them are also including footage of the coyotes taken on their Ring Doorbells.
Steve Lucas is a resident of Loves Park and the president of the Rock River Homeowners Association. He says the warmer weather this winter may be affecting their typical patterns.
"I had a sighting of one up by River Keys. With the river now back open, they're not able to run around or traverse across they river like they do normally in the wintertime when it's frozen," Lucas said.
Lucas says wildlife is very common when living along the river and he has experienced this recently.
"Last night, there was a red fox that came across my patio. Several weeks ago I did have a coyote," Lucas said.
Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury says there is only so much the city can do to help in this situation but they do have some tips for residents to get results.
"From a city standpoint, our hands are tied. We tell people they need to reach out to Winnebago County Animal Control or the DNR to see if there's something that they can do," Jury said.
Lucas says coyotes are in mating season currently, which could be a cause for the extra activity.
He also says if you see a coyote or fox, making noise will deter them from the area.