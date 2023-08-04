Longtime Rockford Police Officer Dominic Iasparro honored and membered at funeral

Dominic Iasparro honored for more than 35 years of service at funeral Iasparro worked as a detective, supervisor and interim chief with the Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD — The Stateline lost someone who gave 35 years of his life to keeping the community safe.

Dominic Iasparro passed away on July 30, leaving behind a legacy of caring for his community.

In his decades-long career with stints at both The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Rockford Police Department, he worked as a detective, supervisor and interim chief.

On Friday, Iasparro's friends, family and coworkers honored him at his funeral on Friday. The traditional ceremony started at Holy Family Catholic Church, then a procession line with several officers escorted one of their own to the cemetery.

In the time leading up to the funeral, local leaders like Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd talked about how he was one of the most professional and caring people they had ever met.