Longtime former Lifescape CEO Carol Green dies at 74

Carol Green Lifescape.png

URBANA, Ill. (WREX) — A longtime former Executive Director and CEO of Lifescape Community Services in Rockford has died.

Carol Green, who led the organization for 20 years, died Friday, Dec. 30 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She was 74 years old.

According to her family, Green graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1984, joining the Vermilion County Mental Health Board before becoming CEO of CRIS Senior Services in Danville, Ill., later that year.

In 1995, she became CEO of Lifescape, beginning a 20-year tenure of service to the Rockford community. Dale Townsend, president of Lifescape's Board of Directors, says her legacy shines through their continued service to the area.

"Carol was a tremendous leader at a time when Lifescape needed strong leadership and vision," Townsend says. "She had a passion for service. When she retired, she left our organization in a wonderful position to serve even more older adults and their families."

Lifescape credits her for completing a 2004 renovation and expansion of their facilities as well as expanding their resources to serve as many people as possible across northern Illinois.

Many don't just remember Green for her service through Lifescape, but also her support of several other local organizations, including the Rockford Rotary Club, Rockford Women's Club, the Illinois Department on Aging, and the Older Adult Services Advisory Council.

She also served on the Nonprofit Advisory Council of the Illinois Comptroller's Office.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Ill. Green's family says memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post #210.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

