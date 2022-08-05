Longest running Rockford festival, Festa Italiana, returns to Boylan on Friday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 43rd Annual Festa Italiana will kick off Friday night in Rockford.
According to the executive board on the Festa Italiana committee, it takes all year to plan for this weekend festival. Volunteers have spent early mornings and late nights all week getting the back of Boylan Catholic High School prepared.
Volunteers starting baking traditional Italian cookies in the Boylan cafeteria on Monday.
Families can enjoy Italian cuisine, music, games and rides at this longest running festival in Rockford.
The entrance opens Friday night at 5 p.m. Admission is $8.00 and kids 10-years-old and younger are free. Veterans and active military members are also free.
Saturday the festival opens at noon and closes at 11 p.m.
Sunday it opens at noon and closes at 8 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday will feature $25 wristbands for rides.
Here's a list of musical entertainment for Friday night:
Friday:
5:05-5:35 Amici Italian Troupe
5:50-6:50 Vince Chairelli
7:00-7:30 Opening Ceremonies
7:45 -9:00 Minimal [classic rock]
9:30-11:00 Blooze Brothers
It all started when Noe Marinelli and Bob Corirossi were inspired to bring the Italian community in Rockford together to celebrate during the summer.
The festival is hosted by the Greater Rockford Italian American Association (GRIAA). All proceeds go to this organization that will then help students in the region through scholarships and educational opportunities.
For more information on the event and more, click here.