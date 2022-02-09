Locals discuss ditching and keeping facemasks if the mandate is lifted late February

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The state's current indoor mask mandate will only be lifted if COVID-19 metrics continue to decrease by Feb. 28. A handful of community members say making indoor masking optional is the way to go for now.
Paige Griffin works at Rockford Roasting Company.
"It's like ingrained in my brain to just put on the mask," said Griffin.
While she feels comfortable without a mask in certain situations, she doesn't plan on getting rid of it completely.
"I don't think it will change too much. I think it'll be more so, wear it if you feel comfortable doing so, including the staff. I think some of us will stick with it for a big longer just to make sure cases stay lower," said Griffin when explaining how lifting the mask mandate could impact her work.
Griffin worries for healthcare workers. She hopes lifting the mask mandate won't create a COVID-19 surge and capacity limitations.
"After the holidays, COVID cases kind of spiked a bit. A lot of people I knew, including myself, had COVID during that time. Hospitals were overwhelmed," said Griffin. "I just worry about that again."
Todd Fagen of Rockford has the same worry but says he puts his trust in Gov. J.B. Pritzker and health leaders. While changes might be frustrating, Fagen says it's a part of life.
"For most of us, I think we've gotten to the point where we can make our own decisions as far as that goes," said Fagen. "The game is good and if God forbid we move in the wrong direction we can also go back to wearing masks again."
Small business owner Jamar Luster isn't sure if business will pick up if masks are no longer mandated. But he says he knows some have lost business during it.
"I do have other customers that have withdrawn their business from other places due to the fact that they were required to wear a mask," said Ripe Life Juice Company Owner Jamar Luster.
They all say the future is unclear. But they hope a certainty is respect.
"I really can't say if it's a sign of going in the right direction because there is no way to predict the spread or the flow of corona," said Luster. "We don't really know what tomorrow will bring."
Fagen hopes the governor's Feb. 28 deadline will be the same decision for schools. He hopes for consistency across the board.
