Local YMCA taking applications for scholarship award

ROCKFORD — YMCA of Rock River Valley is accepting applications from area teens for one of their scholarships.
They will award a 1000-dollar scholarship to the winner of the Antonio Little Teen Leadership Scholarship.
Area students between 16 and 19 can be nominated for the award and should exemplify leadership in the Rockford community. Also, the nominees must be in or planning to attend college.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is April 14th, and applications can be completed online. Then a winner will be announced at community dinner in May.