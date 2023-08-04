Local womens hockey standouts host all girls hockey camp

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Some of the best girls hockey players the Stateline has to offer hosted an all girls hockey camp throughout the week. They returned to the ice they all grew up on to give back to the youth in their community.

Molly Henderson, Lily Martinson, Hannah Alt and Jordan Stewart were all instructors for the 5-18 year old athletes.

"To be able to come back and show that it is possible to get to the higher level, the next level, is special," Jordan Stewart said.

The camp is all about improving the young athletes skills, and the enthusiasm from the young players makes it that much better.

"You can tell the older girls want to learn new shots," Hannah Alt said. "It's nice for them to be interested in something you're doing as well. The little kids just like the small area games, anything that they can do to touch or shoot a puck."

The division one hockey players didn't have camps like this one when they were younger, that served as an inspiration to start one of their own.

"We didn't have all girls camps back then," Lily Martinson said. "It's awesome to see how many girls are playing."

"It's really important, because when I was growing up, there wasn't a ton of role models for me," Jordan Stewart said. "Women's hockey was just getting started, but now we do have a professional league. It's about including everyone and letting everyone know that they can play, it allows that dream to stay alive."

After a successful turnout in week one, the four instructors are already in talks to host more camps in the future.

"We've talked about it," Lindenwood women's hockey player Molly Henderson said. "I've heard a lot of people say they want to go to a camp. Maybe next summer, we'll get the same gang back together and we'll do it again."