Local women-owned businesses band together for Small Business Summer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Some aspiring local business owners got their moment in the summer sun in downtown Rockford Saturday.
The Small Business Summer festival was held Saturday along State St. in Rockford, brought together by GEM and Urban Farmgirl, two local women-owned businesses.
Businesses from painters to ice cream shops and everything in between were out to network and support each other while interacting with the community.
Sarah Reed-McNamara, owner of GEM and an organizer of Saturday's event, says it's all about dedicating space and time to women-led businesses which were hit hard by the pandemic.
"Especially through COVID, it seemed like women and mothers were heavily impacted by the pandemic and taking on extra child care or staying home more with the kids," Reed-McNamara says. "It's just nice to give women-owned businesses a boost.
Organizers also say they hope to host more events like Saturday's in the future.