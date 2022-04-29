Local water projects to receive funding from the Illinois EPA

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced millions of dollars in loans to help fund local water projects.
The Illinois EPA says more than $180 million in water infrastructure loans will be going to local governments and sanitary districts throughout the state for the third quarter of the 2022 Fiscal Year (Jan - Mar 2022).
The funds are coming from the Illinois EPA's State Revolving Fund Program, which includes the Water Pollution Control Loan Program and the Public Water Supply Loan Program. The agency says provides low-interest loans to fund wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects.
“Through our robust State Revolving Fund, Illinois EPA continues to meet the needs of communities and water districts that rely on this funding to address the ongoing challenges of deteriorating infrastructure,” says Illinois EPA Director John Kim. “The Illinois EPA remains committed to assisting loan recipients, especially disadvantaged communities, with funding that will address their wastewater and drinking water needs while protecting public health and the environment.”
20 of the 33 total loans qualified for more than $8.5 million in Disadvantaged Community Principal Forgiveness, providing additional funding for recipients who meet the load rules for either the Small Community Rate or the Hardship Rate.
Locally, four communities will be getting funding for water projects.
The Village of Milledgeville will receive $356,691 to replace a water main from Cochran Ave. to Main Ave.
The City of East Dubuque will be receiving two loans, totaling nearly $3.5 million. A $3 million loan will be going to constructing a 200,000 gallon elevated water storage tank, installing a booster pump station and new pressure reducing valve stations, and replacing a water main along Beecher St. Almost $430,000 will be going to replacing a sanitary sewer main on Beecher St. to increase flow and reduce backups.
The Village of Stillman Valley is getting almost $650,000 to install new water mains and appurtenances for improvements to the water distribution.
The Four Rivers Sanitation Authority, formerly known as the Rock River Water Reclamation District, will be getting nearly $20.4 million. The provider, serving most of Winnebago County and parts of Boone County, will go to replacing primary settling tank with cloth media disk filtration units, backwash pumps, waste pumps, a high primary filter wet well with four pumps, a gravity thickener, a sludge discharge pump, scum pump, two primary filtration thickened sludge pumps, and necessary appurtenances to complete the project, necessary to comply with regulations.
The Illinois EPA says the projects funded throughout the state with the latest round of loans will receive an interest rate of 1.11% for both wastewater and drinking water loans.