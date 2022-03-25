Local volunteer firefighters encourage new state bill but are skeptical it will recruit enough staff

BELVIDERE (WREX) — First responders dedicate their lives to serve their communities everyday. It's noble work that a new state bill is looking to reward.
Two local volunteer firemen, who together have served more than 20 years, say they're hopeful the bill will generate reinforcements but are skeptical it will be enough.
Cory Dovenmuehle is Deputy Chief at Boone County Fire Protection District 2. It's a place he calls home.
"It kind of chose me," said Dovenmuehle when describing why he chose to volunteer. "My dad has been a fireman for over 30 years now. So I grew up and as soon as I was a baby I was basically in a firetruck. So it's the love of the game that brought me here."
He says 75% of personnel are volunteers.
"Here at District 2, we use our personal vehicles to respond to calls if you are near your home," said Dovenmuehle. "So when you look at the price of fuel and everything going up, it's a good incentive and every little bit helps."
Dovenmuehle says without volunteers the response time would be longer and firefighters wouldn't be able to engage in public educational events.
"People don't realize how much we do. We are not sending out a lot of our equipment to get worked on. We do some of the stuff in-house. We take care of things. We do a lot of functions," said Boone County Fire District 2 Volunteer Firefighter Mike Lowe.
With firefighter and EMT volunteers dwindling nationwide, Lowe says the need it crucial.
"It's not an easy job. You see things that most people never want to see in their life and you might see it a couple times in a day," said Lowe when explaining reasons to why first responders either leave the field or don't sign up.
The potential for a little boost, a $500 state income tax credit for volunteers who receive less than $10,000 in stipends from a fire department, is welcome news to both Lowe and Dovenmuehle. But they say it probably won't cause a line at the door for newcomers.
"It might give a couple of people a nudge. But I feel like if you are going to do this line of work, you're going to do it because you enjoy it and that's what you want to do. Five hundred dollars is a nice step, a nice thought; but you're not going to see a bunch of people jump over into the fire service for a $500 credit," said Lowe.
A positive step forward for those who sacrifice so much for a noble cause.