Local Voices: One-on-One with WNIJ morning host Dan Klefstad

DEKALB -- 13 WREX's Local Voices series gets insight about topics important to you.
Since 1997, Morning Radio Host Dan Klefstad has been waking listeners up during NPR's Morning Edition on WNIJ.
The radio broadcast covers all the major headlines across Northern Illinois and across the state.
In April 2023, Klefstad announced his retirement and 13 WREX sat down with Dan, as he looks back on his 25-year career.
"I feel like I'm leaving a legacy and helping public radio, you know, be what it can be the best that it can be. And I was a part of the public radio mission and the practice and best practices for so long." WNIJ Morning Host, Dan Klefstad said.
"I feel good though that I'm leaving WNIJ's morning program in very capable hands with my successor, Jason Cregier."
Viewers will always remember Dan for his signature catchphrase, “Good Morning, Early Riser!”
"I think morning radio is an intimate medium and that you are in every room of the house started with a bedside clock radio or their phone with them. And most people do listen to the radio by themselves. I mean, there may be other people around, but they're really kind of they're focusing on it by themselves. And so, I like that. That's why I never said good morning, early risers. My catchphrase was to focus on the one the early riser. And I think that is why that phrase became so popular."
Although Dan won't miss the early morning wake up calls, he will miss the people he's worked with through the years.
'I work with top notch journalists, people I've met some of them I've worked with for decades. And I've just really come to admire the practice of journalism through them. And I'm going to miss every one of the people here but especially those in the newsroom." Klefstad said.
Dan said his retirement, doesn't mean he's turning off the mic for good.
"Don't think of this as a goodbye permanently. I still feel a great deal of loyalty to my public radio station WNIJ and if they ever needed help fundraising, for example, I can come in as a guest, maybe there's a possibility that may happen in the future."
As for plans since retiring, Dan and his wife are moving to Louisville to be closer to family.
Dan is also working on another novel. The new book will be a sequel to his first book "Fiona's Guardians".
Dan recommends checking local independently owned bookstores in your town, like Maze Books in Rockford or Robin's Nest Bookshoppe in DeKalb, to purchase.
The book is also available online here.